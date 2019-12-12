Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City hosting weekend activities

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders with have an opportunity to experience a unique Christmas presentation this weekend in South Sioux City.

The First Lutheran Church is hosting a Living Nativity Saturday night from 5 to 7 p.m.

On Sunday, six congregations will get together for singing at the church on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m.

The church is located in South Sioux City at 3601 Dakota Ave.

The two events are open to the public.

Pastor Douglas Dill from the First Lutheran Church was in the KCAU 9 News Studio to tell us more about the event.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Trending Stories