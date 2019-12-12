First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City hosting weekend activities

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders with have an opportunity to experience a unique Christmas presentation this weekend in South Sioux City.

The First Lutheran Church is hosting a Living Nativity Saturday night from 5 to 7 p.m.

On Sunday, six congregations will get together for singing at the church on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m.

The church is located in South Sioux City at 3601 Dakota Ave.

The two events are open to the public.

Pastor Douglas Dill from the First Lutheran Church was in the KCAU 9 News Studio to tell us more about the event.