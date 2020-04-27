First Lutheran Church begins outside service early due to COVID-19

After 4 weeks of virtual services, churchgoers were thrilled to fill the church parking lot once more.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – One local church in South Sioux City spent their Sunday morning together for the first time in weeks.

After four weeks of virtual services, churchgoers were thrilled to fill the church parking lot once more.

“We have been having church online but this is much much nicer,” said Judy Blessing, a local churchgoer.

Local parishioners spent their Sunday morning attending church service from their cars.

“It’s wonderful! The sun is shining. It’s a beautiful day and it’s just nice to see people that you haven’t seen in a while,” said Deb Kenny, another local churchgoer.

For years, First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City has been holding outdoor service in the summer, but with COVID-19, it began early.

“We should be able to keep the physical distancing while still being socially present. Social distancing isn’t actually accurate because we are still being social. We are not trying to distance from each other from social, just physical. This is a social gathering, a gathering of believers, and that’s what we are looking forward to being here,” said Pastor Douglas Dill, First Lutheran Church.

Throughout the service, churchgoers were able to express themselves in unique ways from afar.

“On amens, you honk the horn and on applause, if you like what you heard, you honk the horn. We call it a honking service,” said Pastor Dill.

People are spending time singing, dancing, and enjoying each others company once more.

“It feels really good to be with everybody,” said Blessing.

“You see these people on Sunday in church but not seeing them for a while you realize how much you miss it or just the physical being at church. Being out here, even though we are outside, is just a whole different feeling that I didn’t know I can feel and it’s wonderful,” said Kenny.

Parishioners at the church have been waiting to celebrate their Easter service and will be doing so next week.