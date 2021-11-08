First Generation college students overcome obstacles

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — November 8 is National First-generation College Student Day and some Siouxlanders know it can be difficult to be the first one in the family to go to college.

Cassie Clark is a senior at Briar Cliff University. With two majors and four jobs, she said time management is a challenge but TRIO is always ready to help.

“TRIO just offers a lot of time management, money management, classes or if you just have questions, you can go ask them for help with that,” said Clark.

Brenda Parkhill is the director of TRIO Student Support Services at Briar Cliff University. She said self-doubt is one of the toughest roadblocks for students.

“Either their parents or maybe people in their family have not attended college, so they may not think I can attend college or I should attend college,” said Parkhill.

Karina Pedroza is the education coordinator for TRIO at Western Iowa Tech Community College. As a former first generation college student, she said a lack of information is a big disadvantage.

“They aren’t necessary aware of the whole application process, filling out the FAFSA for financial aid, transferring to other colleges, applying for scholarships, anything that might help them be successful in college,” said Pedroza. “They don’t really have access to that.”

