NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — Updates and plans regarding the 470-acre city overhaul was shared with the public during Tuesday’s forum at the Graham Airfield.

Approximately 100 acres of land will be used for future residential expansion and 300 acres will be used for industrial properties.

The Graham Airpark Developer, Stephen Jones, said the Airfield Project itself won’t be affected by Tyson leaving North Sioux.

“it’s unfortunate that Tyson Foods is relocating out of our community. It’s affecting a lot of school age children and a lot of my friends that work with Tyson Foods and I’m very sad that their families are challenged with those. But regarding the Graham Airparks plans, it has no impact on what we intend to do,” said Jones.

In less than 90 days, Tyson Foods will relocate 500 employees to its world headquarters in Arkansas.

Jones went on to explain what new information the public was presented tonight.

“All of the final airport layout plans were presented to the public, which shows the airspace control, the navigation systems, the runway plans, the ultimate plan, the development and where all of the new development features will be,” said Jones.

Jones said the Graham Airfield Expansion Project is estimated to cost $17 million and will be privately funded.