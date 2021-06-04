First Food Truck Friday held for the summer season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Food Truck Fridays are back in Sioux City, with the sixth season kicking off Friday.

The event started at 11 a.m. with eight trucks. Some favorites have returned, including Leaf Grill & Wokery and Dagas, as well as some new trucks now hitting Pearl Streets, like Brightside Cafe on Wheels.

Food truck owners this morning said this year is all the more special to be together with the community.

The trucks will be here until 1:30 p.m. at 7th and Pearl streets in downtown Sioux City. Fod Truck Fridays will happen every Friday through August 27.