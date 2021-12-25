(KCAU) — Kick off the new year in the great outdoors by participating in First Day Hike opportunities in Siouxland and surrounding areas.

A few parks within the Siouxland area are being featured in a first-day hiking event. Stone State Park in Sioux City, Lewis and Clark State Park near Onawa in Iowa, Ponca State Park near Ponca in Nebraska and the Lewis and Clark Recreation Area near Yankton in South Dakota are being featured.

The full list of state parks for Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota can be found below.

Iowa:

Nebraska:

South Dakota:

Outdoor Nebraska has provided a list of winter hiking safety tips.

Check the weather before leaving home

Wear clothing appropriate for the weather

Dress in layers

Bring plenty of water and snacks

Don’t hike alone

Each state and park also has a variety of other activities planned for attendees to enjoy.

First Day Hikes originated more than two decades ago at the Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Milton, Massachusetts. The program was launched to promote both healthy lifestyles throughout the year and year-round recreation at state parks. Last year marked the first time all 50 state park systems sponsored First Day Hikes, offering 400 hikes nationwide.