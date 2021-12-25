(KCAU) — Kick off the new year in the great outdoors by participating in First Day Hike opportunities in Siouxland and surrounding areas.
A few parks within the Siouxland area are being featured in a first-day hiking event. Stone State Park in Sioux City, Lewis and Clark State Park near Onawa in Iowa, Ponca State Park near Ponca in Nebraska and the Lewis and Clark Recreation Area near Yankton in South Dakota are being featured.
The full list of state parks for Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota can be found below.
Iowa:
- Backbone State Park near Dundee
- Bellevue State Park near Bellevue
- Cedar Rock near Independence
- Dolliver Memorial State Park near Lehigh
- Geode State Park near Danville
- Lake Anita State Park near Anita
- Ledges State Park near Madrid
- Lewis and Clark State Park near Onawa
- Loess Hills State Forest near Pisgah
- Maquoketa Caves State Park near Maquoketa
- Mines of Spain State Recreation Area near Dubuque
- Nine Eagles State Park near Davis City
- Palisades-Kepler State Park near Mount Vernon
- Pikes Peak State Park near McGregor
- Pilot Knob State Park near Forest City
- Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area near Palo
- Prairie Rose State Park near Harlan
- Shimek State Forest near Farmington
- Springbrook State Park near Guthrie Center
- Stone State Park in Sioux City
- Waubonsie State Park – Blackburn State Park Unit near Thurman
- Wildcat Den State Park near Muscatine
- Yellow River State Forest near Harpers Ferry
Nebraska:
- Buffalo Bill State Historical Park near North Platte
- Calamus State Recreation Area near Burwell
- Chadron State Park near Chadron
- Fort Kearny State Recreation Area near Kearny
- Indian Cave State Park near Shubert
- Johnson Lake State Recreation Area near Elwood
- Lake Ogallala State Recreation Area near Ogallala
- Louisville State Recreation Area near Louisville
- Mormon Island State Recreation Area near Doniphan
- Platte River State Park near Louisville
- Ponca State Park near Ponca
- Red Willow State Recreation Area near McCook
- Rock Creek Station State Historical Park near Fairbury
- Schramm Education Center near Gretna
- Sherman Reservoir State Recreation Area near Loup City
- Wagon Train State Recreation Area near Lincoln
- Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area near Gering
- Windmill State Recreation Area near Gibbon
South Dakota:
- Big Sioux Recreation Area near Brandon
- Custer State Park near Custer
- Good Earth State Park near Sioux Falls
- Hartford Beach State Park near Corona
- Lewis and Clark Recreation Area near Yankton
- Oakwood Lakes State Park near Bruce
Outdoor Nebraska has provided a list of winter hiking safety tips.
- Check the weather before leaving home
- Wear clothing appropriate for the weather
- Dress in layers
- Bring plenty of water and snacks
- Don’t hike alone
Each state and park also has a variety of other activities planned for attendees to enjoy.
First Day Hikes originated more than two decades ago at the Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Milton, Massachusetts. The program was launched to promote both healthy lifestyles throughout the year and year-round recreation at state parks. Last year marked the first time all 50 state park systems sponsored First Day Hikes, offering 400 hikes nationwide.