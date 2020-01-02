First-Day Hikes encourages Siouxlanders to explore state parks

PONCA STATE PARK, Neb. (KCAU)- If you are like the majority of Americans who are choosing a New Year’s resolution along the lines of getting in shape or getting more active, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is there to help.

Over 30 people participated in the First Day Hike of the year at the Ponca State Park. It’s an opportunity to get out and get active all while enjoying the great outdoors.

“We needed a little fresh air and we thought it would be fun to go hiking,” said Dillon McNamara, a hiker.

McNamara and his friends hiked nearly two miles on Bigley’s Ravine Trail at Ponca State Park.

“I slipped a lot going up and down the hill, it was a challenge but other than that it was fun,” said McNamara.

The First-Day Hike is a national park campaign designed to get people up active and spending time at their local state parks.

“It’s just a way to get people to kick off the new year exploring the outdoors,” said Maria Miersma, Ponca State Park.

“Easy to do and pretty much anyone can do it. So it was fun to get out,” said hiker Daren Konda.

Konda took the time to stop and enjoy nature around him.

“Tons of snow to walk through and see some of the different creatures and see the little tracks in the ground it was neat to be around,” said Konda.

“We also saw a lot of different types of trees and so they look different this time of year but we looked at their park and branches to identify the types of trees on the trail,” said Miersma.

A learning experience that also provides the perfect first step towards new year resolutions.

“Get healthy, get healed up so I can do a couple more races this year,” said Konda.

“I’m gonna try to eat healthier, get in shape more, and have a good season of riding dirt bikes,” said McNamara.

Ponca State Park also encouraged the hikers to participate in the 100 Happy Days Challenge. It’s a campaign where you take a picture for 100 days to increase happiness.