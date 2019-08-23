First day back to school causes traffic delay for Siouxlanders

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Students are heading back to their first day of school in the Sioux City community school district on Friday. As parents send their students off traffic can be a very big headache for families.

The school district is partnering with the police department to help manage back to school traffic.

“Obviously the ultimate goal is student safety and so we need to get the students on campus safety so that we can teach them and have them grow through their academic achievement. And the police department has always been a great partner, and it just keeps getting stronger,” said Dr. Paul Gausman, the superintendent of the Sioux City Community School District.

“Making sure the kids are safe and parents are understanding the flow of traffic,” said Brennan Gill with the Sioux City Police Department.

Gill is one of many officers providing elementary and middle schools with extra police presence during the morning drop off.

“So what we’re running into is that I have already found three vehicles that are unoccupied and parked in the fire lane zone,” said Gill.

Traffic control officers reminded parents to keep cars moving in front of school roadways. Officers expect this congestion to last a couple of weeks until parents start to get into a routine.

“Do not get out of your vehicle, park your car, and go into the school. What it leads to is a lot of congestion, and we don’t have a steady flow of traffic going in and out of the school at that point,” said Gill.

At least three accidents took place Friday morning around Siouxland due to heavy traffic on the roadways.

“I know we’re rushing to get to where we need to be, but it’s important that we’re being cognitive of our surroundings and making sure that we do get to where we need to be safely,” said Gill.

Officers are also managing traffic during afternoon pick up.

“It can be a little more chaotic when the bell rings and the doors open, and so we’ve got a plan for how that will work and we’re looking forward to that running just as smooth as the start did,” said Gausman.

In order to help after school pick up to run smoothly, the police department suggests talking with your children about coming up with a designated pickup spot for your kids so they will know exactly where they can find their ride at the end of the day.