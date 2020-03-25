First COVID-19 case confirmed in Monona County

MONONA COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Monona County Wednesday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), the infected person is self-isolating at home.

Erin Brekke, Burgess Public Health Director said prevention needs to be made a priority.

“While this is Monona County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” Brekke said.

Burgess Public Health (BPH) said actions to increase prevention include:

Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.

Staying home when ill.

According to BPH, approximately 80% of Iowans infected with COVID-19, will experience only a mild to moderate illness.

Those with mild symptoms will likely not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm they have COVID-19

Sick Iowans are strongly advised to stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house until:

No fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers) AND

Other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved) AND

At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared

Anyone who feels they need medical attention for a possible COVID-19 case is advised to call their healthcare provider first. Your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or if you can recover at home.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.