DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) confirmed on Friday that a case of West Nile virus in the state of Iowa.
According to HHS, the infected person is an adult between the ages of 41 and 60 and is from Buena Vista County. HHS said that the case was confirmed through testing done at the State Hygienic Lab.
West Nile virus can be contracted through mosquito bites during periods spent outside. HHS wants to remind Iowans that during outdoor Labor Day activities, you may be at risk.
HHS provided a list of ways to help reduce the risk of expsosure:
- Use insect repellent with DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, Para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535.
- Always read the repellent label and consult with a health care provider if you have questions when using these types of products for children.
- For example, oil of lemon eucalyptus and Para-menthane-diol should not be used on children under 3 years of age and DEET should not be used on children less than 2 months of age.
- If possible, avoid outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes and socks outdoors whenever possible.
- Eliminate standing water around the home because that’s where mosquitoes lay eggs. Empty water from buckets, cans, pool covers and pet water dishes. Change water in bird baths every three to four days.