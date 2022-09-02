DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) confirmed on Friday that a case of West Nile virus in the state of Iowa.

According to HHS, the infected person is an adult between the ages of 41 and 60 and is from Buena Vista County. HHS said that the case was confirmed through testing done at the State Hygienic Lab.

West Nile virus can be contracted through mosquito bites during periods spent outside. HHS wants to remind Iowans that during outdoor Labor Day activities, you may be at risk.

HHS provided a list of ways to help reduce the risk of expsosure: