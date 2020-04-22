First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Thurston County

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – Thurston County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

According to Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD), the first case is a man in his 60’s. The NNPHD has started an investigation to see how the person was exposed and to identify close contacts.

“The virus continues to make its presence known in our communities. The number of cases in our state continues to grow,” Julie Rother, NNPHD Health Director, said. “It is very important that we remember to use good social distancing and infection control practices help slow the spread of the virus.”

The NNPHD recommends doing the following.

Keep a 6-foot distance from others,

Limit your trips to the store to once per week,

Do not gather in groups outside of your household members,

Use virtual methods of connecting with your friends and neighbors such as on your computer or smart phone, and

Remember to call those you know who may live alone to check in on them to ensure they are healthy and safe.

Wearing a fabric face mask when you go to the store,

Wash hands often and for at least 20 seconds each time,

Daily cleaning of common touch surfaces, and

Stay home and away from others when ill

NNPHD serves Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne Counties. This is the third case in their health district.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.