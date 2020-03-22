First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Sioux County

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa health officials have announced that there is a case of COVID-19 in Sioux County

The Iowa Department of Public Health said the individual is an older adult from the age between 61 to 80 years old and is in isolation.

“While this is Sioux County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all

residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Kim Westerholm Sioux County Public Health Director.

These actions include:

Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.

Staying home when ill.

Approximately 80% of Iowans infected with COVID-19, will experience only a mild to moderate illness. Most mildly ill Iowans do not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm they have COVID-19.

Sick Iowans must stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house. Stay home and isolate from others in the house until:

You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the

use of medicine that reduces fevers)

AND other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath

have improved)

AND at least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

If you think you may need healthcare, call your provider before you go to the office. You may be given special instructions.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the IDPH webpage.