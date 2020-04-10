First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Pierce County

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

Health officials said that Pierce County, Nebraska, has its first positive case of COVID-19.

The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) announced the case late Thursday.

They said that the person is in self-quarantine and will be monitored twice a day.

The health department said that they started an investigation of contacts and have been looking for possible exposures, but they believed the case is contained.

NCDHD serves Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Cherry, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce, and Rock counties in Nebraska.

Additional details on the case will be shared as they are acquired.