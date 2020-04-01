First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Cuming County, third in Madison County

WISNER, Neb. (KCAU) – Regional health officials have announced new cases of COVID-19 in two northeast Nebraska counties.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (EVLPHD), which serves Burt, Cuming, Stanton and Madison counties, said in a Tuesday release that Cuming County in Nebraska has its first case of COVID-19. The person is a woman in her 30s.

EVLPHD said they are starting an investigation to identify all who may have been in contact with the infected individual. They will also recommend home quarantine for those they find.

Meanwhile, a third case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Madison County, being a woman in her 70s with underlying medical conditions. This case is considered the second case of community spread in Norfolk. The person is self-quarantining at home. A contact investigation is being conducted for this case as well.

The health department is stressing the need to take personal protective measures to reduce the spread f the novel coronavirus, recommending the following.

Social distancing

Washing hand frequently

Avoiding contact with sick people

Avoiding touching of mouth, nose, and eyes

Disinfecting frequently touched items and surfaces

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced that there are 177 positive cases in the state and 3,025 cases where the virus was not detected.

