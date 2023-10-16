SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A group of kids with the Boys & Girls Club of Siouxland had the unique opportunity to spend time with a Briar Cliff football player, but this wasn’t your typical meet and greet. The kids were led by Pierce Miller on a hike in Stone State Park on Monday afternoon.

Miller is the first football player at Briar Cliff to receive a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal, and part of his offer includes pitching back and being involved in the community. Miller chose to connect with the boys and girls club to also share his passion for the outdoors.

“We decided we wanted to do something that was closer to my hobbies and growing up in Montana I loved being outside, so we decided to come out here so that I could maybe show the kids the area maybe not all of them have seen and just kind of showcase my love for it and teach them something,” Briar Cliff Football player Pierce Miller said.

Miller led the hike solo, and for the kids, this is an experience they won’t forget.

“I love having an outreach to the community, I believe that it’s something that is very important, especially playing football, I know that I have a lot of young kids that look up to me. And so I love to be able to impact people. That’s something that I always believed. I had it happen to me when I was younger, I had always just had high school, college kids come and work with me and it always inspired me,” Miller said.

“We really look for opportunities that kids don’t have access to on a day-to-day basis, so this was just a perfect partnership where we can bring someone who has an expertise in something we might not have on staff where they can provide some intel and some knowledge that, like I said, we can’t necessarily share with them. So we’re really excited that Pierce was willing to share his passion with our club kids,” Resource Development Director with the Boys & Girls Club of Siouxland Kevin Pottebaum said.

In total, 11 kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland joined Miller for the hour-long hike.