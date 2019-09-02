First annual Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Festival held in Spirit Lake

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A new Labor Day tradition is rocking Spirit Lake this weekend, with the first annual Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Festival.

Today is day two of the jam-packed weekend, that included a parade, live performances and a hall of fame induction ceremony.

Musicians say events like this preserve the legacy of rock ‘n roll music and help push younger audiences to the genre.

“There is great rock and roll going around is every state but Iowa is one of the few states that I’m aware of that goes to such lengths to recognize and appreciate and to nurture the young talent,” said Mark Williams, an Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician.

Seventeen of the musicians who received awards Sunday, all be played in a concert together Sunday night.