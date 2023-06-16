DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa health officials have confirmed the first case of the West Nile virus of the season was in Plymouth County.

The State Hygienic Lab confirmed the virus through a test, according to a release from the Iowa Department of Heal and Human Services (Iowa HHS). The individual was an adult between the ages of 61 to 80 years from Plymouth County.

Mosquito bites are the most common method that humans can contract the West Nile virus, the release states. And as more people spend more time outside in the warm summer weather, there is an increased risk of mosquito bites.

To help prevent bites from mosquitos, Iowa HHS is asking residents to take steps to reduce the risk of getting bitten but using insect repellant. They say to use a repellant with DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, Para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535. One should always read and follow label directions on repellent, and also be aware of age limitations on certain products. They also advise to apply sunscreen before the insect repellent.

Below are other recommendations to reduce the risk of getting bitten by a mosquito.

If possible, avoid outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes and socks outdoors.

Clear standing water from around your home where mosquitos reproduce.

Look for standing water in buckets, cans, pool covers, used tires, pet water dishes, and other areas water may collect.

Most infected with the West Nile Virus may not experience symptoms, while some may experience a fever or mild headache. Serious symptoms include a high fever, headache, disorientation and muscle weakness.

While most who experience symptoms will recover on their own, those who develop a severe headache, disorientation or sudden weakness should seek immediate medical attention, the release states.

In 2022, there were nine Iowans were diagnosed with West Nile virus and zero deaths.