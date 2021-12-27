SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With New Year’s approaching, fireworks will make a return to Siouxland.

Since most fireworks sales across Siouxland for New Year’s will begin this week, it’s important to remember what laws apply to those looking to celebrate with dazzling displays.

Don Lantis is the owner of Lantis Fireworks. He said sales for New Year’s don’t compare to the Fourth of July, but there are still buyers.

“They don’t buy cartloads of stuff like they do during the Fourth of July, they buy a few items. Sometimes people buy one, some people buy, you know a thousand dollars worth. It just depends on the individual,” Don Lantis said.

An American Legion Post Commander, John Ludwick, says the upcoming New Year’s celebrations might pose an issue for those sensitive to loud explosions.

“Well I imagine with some vets it would be problematic. Again, with most of us, if I’m surprised by an explosion of course. But as far as knowing that they’re going to be firing them on the New Years Day, I have no problem with that or the fourth of July,” Ludwick said.

And, if you decide to partake in setting off fireworks, the Sioux City Police Department said you should be aware of the law.

“Fireworks are legal in the city of Sioux City on New Year’s Eve from 1 p.m. to midnight and then New Year’s Day from midnight to 12:30 a.m. All the other rules still apply. People shouldn’t be drinking. When shooting off fireworks, they need to stay off streets and stay on private property when discharging them,” Sergeant Jeremy McClure said.

McClure also spoke about making sure the New Year is celebrated safely.

“The biggest thing for us is we just want people to be safe. Celebrate safely, discharge them safely, and just follow proper safety measures so one, we don’t have anyone get hurt and two, we don’t have any property damage,” said McClure.

“It’s a good way to celebrate the New Year. If I don’t see them start firing fireworks off three days before or five days after, but New Year’s Day, yeah,” said Ludwick.

Sergeant McClure says people can face a $250 fine if they do set off fireworks outside of the legal timeframe.