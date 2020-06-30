Fireworks displays planned for several Siouxland locations

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There are several fireworks displays planned around Siouxland.

July 3

  • South Sioux City, Siouxland Freedom Park, 11:59 p.m.

July 4

  • Bronson, City Park, at dusk
  • Mapleton, Bill Mac Field (HS Athletic Complex), at dusk
  • Arnolds Park, Smith Bay, 8-11 p.m.
  • North Sioux City, McCook Lake, 10 p.m.
  • Sioux City, Country Club, 10 p.m.
  • Sioux City, Sertoma Park, Sue Water Tower, 10:15 p.m.

If you know of any other firework displays this week, please let us know.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories