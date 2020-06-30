Fireworks displays planned for several Siouxland locations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There are several fireworks displays planned around Siouxland.
July 3
- South Sioux City, Siouxland Freedom Park, 11:59 p.m.
July 4
- Bronson, City Park, at dusk
- Mapleton, Bill Mac Field (HS Athletic Complex), at dusk
- Arnolds Park, Smith Bay, 8-11 p.m.
- North Sioux City, McCook Lake, 10 p.m.
- Sioux City, Country Club, 10 p.m.
- Sioux City, Sertoma Park, Sue Water Tower, 10:15 p.m.
If you know of any other firework displays this week, please let us know.
