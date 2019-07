SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — Fireworks, of course, can be dangerous and as people in Spencer, Iowa now know, damaging as well.

Authorities say juveniles were shooting off fireworks at Fairview Elementary School around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. The juveniles caused $15,000 worth of damage to the playground equipment.

The incident is still under investigation, but it is illegal to use fireworks within the city of Spencer at any time.