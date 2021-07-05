Fireworks citations during 4th of July

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) answered calls last weekend regarding fireworks being shot after ordinance hours.

Sergeant Jeremy McClure said people were given citations for launching fireworks after hours.

“There were some violations cited this weekend,” McClure said. “We know overall our numbers are trending down as compared to last year, but we still had a lot of complaints.”

McClure said it’s illegal for people to launch fireworks after the 4th and people caught doing so will receive a citation.