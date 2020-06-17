Firework industry disrupted by COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With events being postponed and canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, it’s causing a ripple effect on the firework industry.

“I like the fountains. Smoke bombs are pretty cool. I like seeing the colors coming off the smoke bombs,” firework shopper Caden Budde said.

Budde’s top picks are normally already available for purchase but because of the coronavirus that’s not the case this summer.

“The Chinese weren’t working, so they have to work to load the containers. They have to work to build a product so we were kinda sweating a little bit, but now we’re starting to get our product in,” said Don Lantis, owner of Lantis Fireworks.

“Basically, we had to get everything over here later, and we just got our last shipment in yesterday, so we’re ready to go,” said Jerry Peterson, the owner of King Kong Fireworks

Acquiring a good supply of fireworks is only part of the problem facing dealers like Lantis.

“At our Salt Lake office, we usually do 200-300 shows just around the Fourth of July. Do you know how many shows we have [this year]? Only 11,” said Lantis.

Even where products are available, social distancing guidelines are preventing many shows from taking off.

However, those same restrictions may end up paying off for retail outlets mostly catering to backyard displays. After months of quarantine, Peterson told KCAU 9 that people are looking to make up for the lost time.

“We’re getting a lot more people coming in here saying, ‘Hey, we need a back show party. We’re bored. We need back yard entertainment.’ That’s why you’re seeing all the lawn furniture go out the door. More people are spending time at home now, and this is a great form of entertainment,” said Petterson.

“Just having a good time with my friends, shooting off fireworks, just vibing and having a good time as everyone should be,” said Budde.

Lantis said he has plans to still have firework displays at McCook Lake, Sioux City Country Club, and Freedom Park in South Sioux City around the Fourth of July.