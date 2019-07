SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — If you are planning to set off some fireworks around Sioux City here are the firework hours.

In Sioux City it’s only legal July 3 and 4 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

In South Sioux City it’s only legal July 1 through July 5 from 8 a.m. to 11p.m.

In North Sioux City from June 27 through July 7 from 7 a.m. to 12:01 a.m.