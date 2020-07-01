Firefighters urge public to leave fireworks to professionals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Fireworks, sparklers, firecrackers, and bottle rockets can cause injuries and fires, ruining the holiday celebration.

The best and safest way to enjoy the Fourth of July is to leave the fireworks to the professionals and view them from a distance according to officials.

Fireworks are legal in many states, but consumer fireworks are extremely dangerous if not handled properly.

Authorities said it’s important to take extra precautions when around or when handling fireworks, which includes, but is not limited to:

Sparklers

Firecrackers

Bottle rockets

These fireworks and more can cause injuries as well as fires.

Sparklers can burn at temperatures over 1,000 degrees, according to authorities.

Around 1,200 children were sent to the emergency room in 2017 with sparkler related injuries.

More than 10,000 people are treated for firework-related injuries every year, with most of the injury reports coming in around the Fourth of July holiday, and more than one-third of the reported injuries involve children under the age of 15.

Mishandled fireworks can also cause fires. Authorities said July is among the busiest days for professional firefighters.

Fireworks started an estimated 19,500 fires in 2019, which includes 1,900 structure fires, 500 vehicle fires, and 17,100 outside and other fires.

Firefighters are urging people to resist the temptation for do-it-yourself firework displays and to enjoy one of the many professional displays in the community instead.