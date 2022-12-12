SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For over 20 years the Sioux City Fire Fighters and Bomgaars have come together to make Christmas special.

Members of the Local 7 of the Iowa Fire Fighters Association union geared with $500 and an eye for great toys shopped to donate to the Salvation Army’s Operation Toys which provides presents to more than 400 kids. KCAU 9 spoke with members of the IAFF Local 7 about why they do it.

“It’s just like when you were a kid. I was a lot of fun when we were kids around Christmas and we like to bring that joy to kids this time of year,” said Justin Oehm of IAFF Local 7.

Bomgaars gave the firefighters a 30% discount on the items they purchased.