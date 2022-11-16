SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Firefighters Union is giving a little bit more to the community.

At a check presentation at Fire Hall 3, the Local #7 Professional Firefighters Union gave out $5,000 to local nonprofits like the Gospel Mission, Food Bank of Siouxland, and Good Fellows organizations.

Local organizations, like Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue, said it’s part of the community for firefighters to help out.

“It’s just nice to know that we’re completely covered by the fire department, the police, everybody. They really step up for us,” said Melinda Drienzo of Noah’s Hope.

The money raised comes from the Iowa Firefighters Union dues.