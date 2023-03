SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Fire Rescue are on the scene of a fire near the KCAU 9 News building.

Crews were dispatched to the area of Stone Avenue around 9:30 p.m. behind a warehouse building.

According to eyewitnesses, a pile of material outside the building was engulfed when firefighters arrived.

Currently, there are no injuries, and a cause has yet to be determined.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when available.