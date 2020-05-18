Firefighters responded to early Monday morning house fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Fire & Rescue (SCFR) answered the call of a house fire early Monday morning.

According to the SCFR, at 3:13 a.m. Monday, they responded to a structure fire at 806 Pacific Street.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the fire in the basement of the home.

Officials said there were two occupants of the house were outside when the units arrived. They were alerted of the fire by a smoke alarm.

Authorities reported that firefighters entered the basement and quickly extinguished the fire, which was contained to a bedroom.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available.

Latest Stories