SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Fire Rescue were called to battle a structure fire in the Morningside area.

Around 5:45 Sunday afternoon, crews were called to the 2800 block of Marshall Avenue for a one-story house that had smoke billowing from the house.

When firefighters entered the house, they found the fire and quickly extinguished it.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The origin of the fire is yet to be confirmed.

We are also unsure if the house will be red-tagged.