Firefighters respond to basement fire in Dickinson County

WAHPETON, Iowa (KCAU) – The Milford Fire Department reported to a fire in Wahpeton on Saturday morning.

At 8:41 a.m., the Milford Fire Department received a report of “an explosion in the basement, and now there is black smoke” at 1113 Harpen Street.

Deputy Peterson arrived on scene and reported smoke coming out of the home while crews were on their way. Officials said that all the occupants were out of the home. The Milford Fire Department responded with 11 firefighters and three trucks.

Upon arrival, thick, grey smoke was found to be originating in the basement, and a fire was discovered in the utility room.

Officials said the fire was extinguished, and it originated from a dehumidifier which ignited a nearby pile of laundry. The heat from the fire melted some waterlines above, and the water flow from these lines acted as a sprinkler and controlled the spread of the fire until fire crews arrived.

Officials were on scene until 9:38 a.m.

The Milford Fire Department would like to thank the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Dickinson County Communications Center, and Wahpeton Utilities for their assistance.

No injuries were reported.