Firefighters respond to closet fire at condo in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Storm Lake Fire Department fought a fire after a closet space was ignited from vaporized liquid entering it on Monday morning.

According to a release, on the morning of Monday, October 12, at approximately 9:51 a.m., the Storm Lake Fire Department was dispatched to Oakwood Condos, located at 1317 North Seneca Street, in reference to an automated fire alarm with smoke on the second floor.

When firefighters arrived, they determined that smoke had filled the second floor hallway and residents were evacuating.

Further investigation determined that a contractor was purging lines on an air conditioning unit on the second floor using an aerosol product. When the vaporized liquid entered the small closet space, it was ignited by the pilot flame on the water heater. The fire had been extinguished before firefighters arrived.

There were no injuries.

Fire fighters were on scene for approximately 35 minutes ventilating smoke from the building. Smoke and heat damage to the closet is estimated at approximately $500.

The Storm Lake Police Department and the Buena Vista County Paramedics assisted at the scene.

