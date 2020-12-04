Firefighters rescue Christmas by buying toys for Siouxland children

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Local first responders are aiming to help rescue Christmas.

Firefighters from the Sioux City Branch of the Iowa Firefighters Association bought toys Thursday afternoon in support of the Salvation Army of Siouxland’s Christmas-assistance program.

One firefighter said crews have been in homes where kids have everything they need, but they’ve also been in home where some families don’t have much, and it’s a perfect time of the year to give back.

“For these people, it’s not a matter of what they get for Christmas, it’s if they get something for Christmas, so we’re here to try and fulfill that need of getting something for those who would get nothing otherwise,” said Leonard Kraker, President of IAFF Local 7.

In all, firefighters picked out $500 worth of toys for boys and girls.