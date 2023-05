SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Firefighters put out a vehicle fire near Bacon Creek Park Thursday afternoon.

Sioux City Fire Rescue received a report before 3 p.m. of a vehicle fire in the 6100 block of Correctionville Road.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

There is no word yet on if there were any injuries or the cause.

The fire marshal is on the scene. Traffic is currently being blocked off so that the vehicle can be towed.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will update as we learn more.