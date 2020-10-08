Firefighters put out several drop fires in a cornfield, combine near Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Firefighters put out several drop fires in a cornfield along with a fire in a combine near Storm Lake.

According to the Storm Lake Fire Department, on Wednesday at around 2:33 p.m., they were dispatched to a cornfield on fire to the south of 5610 105th Avenue.

Upon the firefighters’ arrival, they extinguished a fire burning in a field of standing corn that had been partially combined.

Officials said they put out several drop fires in the field along the west and north fence lines as well as a fire burning in the combine.

Authorities determined the cause of the fire was from field trash that had collected inside of the combine which ignited and burned into the cab.

The combine, a 1996 John Deere 9610, which is owned and operated by Gary Worthan, of Storm Lake, is expected to exceed $100,000.

The fire department was at the scene for about an hour and a half. They were assisted by the Newell Fire Department, the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office, and the Storm Lake Police Department.

Officials were also assisted by two area farmers who spotted the smoke from a nearby field and arrived with a tractor and disk to help contain the fire.

