Firefighters put out early morning fire at Sioux City’s Feed Energy plant

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Fire Rescue (SCFR) put out a fire at Feed Energy Plant early Friday morning.
According to SCFR, they responded to a call at around 3:39 a.m. on Friday for a fire at 800 Cunningham Drive.
Officials said the small spot fire was quickly put out.
This is the fourth time that firefighters have been at the plant since a fire happened on May 1.
Authorities mention that the plant has been in the process of cleaning up from the first fire.
This is a developing story and more information will be provided as we get it.
