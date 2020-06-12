Firefighters put out early morning fire at Sioux City’s Feed Energy plant

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Fire Rescue (SCFR) put out a fire at Feed Energy Plant early Friday morning.

According to SCFR, they responded to a call at around 3:39 a.m. on Friday for a fire at 800 Cunningham Drive.

Officials said the small spot fire was quickly put out.

This is the fourth time that firefighters have been at the plant since a fire happened on May 1.

Authorities mention that the plant has been in the process of cleaning up from the first fire.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as we get it.

