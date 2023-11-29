SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The holiday season is a good time to give back, and Sioux City firefighters gave back to the community they serve on Wednesday.

The Sioux City Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 7 gave a charitable donation to four different Siouxland nonprofits Wednesday morning.

Noah’s Hope, The Gospel Mission, Goodfellow Charities, and the Food Bank of Siouxland each received a check of $1,000.

This was just $4,000 of the $10,000 given to Siouxland charities by Local 7 this holiday season.

“It feels good to give back. It feels good to be of service,” Local 7 President Neal Paulson said. “Like I said, on and off the clock, it’s just something that’s ingrained in us. It’s something we believe in.”

The money raised by Local 7 comes from multiple fundraising events held throughout the year, including their golf tournament. All the money donated came from Local 7 members.