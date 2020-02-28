Firefighters called to massive fire near Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, Nebraska (KCAU) – A massive fire broke out at a food manufacturer just west of Bloomfield, Neb., Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to Michael Foods, west of Bloomfield, Nebraska, just after 5 p.m.

The vice president for Michael Foods said at least six neighboring communities responded to the massive fire.

There were no employees inside the facility at the time of the fire, but the company is reporting a large loss of birds and property damage.

Highway 84 near the fire was temporarily closed at the time.

Hwy 84 west of Bloomfield is currently closed due to a large structure fire. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/9am8Dkj1xm — NSPTroopBLTs (@NSPTroopBLTs) February 28, 2020

Flames and smoke billowing from the fire could be seen from Hartington, Nebraska.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the fire or when the building will be ready to re-open.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.