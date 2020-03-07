Firefighters called to hog confinement fire Wednesday

MATLOCK, Iowa (KCAU) – Matlock Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at a hog confinement on Wednesday.

Matlock Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at a hog confinement just one mile northwest of Matlock, Iowa, around 1:31 Wednesday afternoon.

Upon further investigation, it discovered that a fire started inside the building and was extinguished by the responding fire department.

There were no animals in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The property sustained around $1,000,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is believed to have started from pit fumes that ignited inside the building.

The Matlock Fire Department was assisted by the sheriff’s office, Boyden Fire Department, Boyden Ambulance, and Sheldon Fire Department.

