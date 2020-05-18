Firefighters battle an early Saturday morning house fire in Milford, IA

MILFORD, Iowa (KCAU) – Firefighters in Milford, Iowa battled a house fire on early Saturday morning that left it in ruins.

According to the Milford Fire Department, at 4:48 a.m. Sunday, they were paged for a fully involved house fire at 1279 220th Street, about nine miles west of Milford on county road A34.

Officials said the Lake Park Fire Department was immediately called for mutual aid for water and manpower.

Authorities reported that upon arrival, the house was found to be already mostly destroyed and fallen into the basement.

Officials said it was determined that no one was at home at the time of the fire.

Dispatchers at the Dickinson County Communications Center was able to locate the owner of the house, who was out of town.

Authorities mention that two hose lines were utilized to extinguish the fire.

Officials reported that the firefighters were on the scene until 7:56 a.m. on Saturday and returned later just to check for hotspots and that any smoke was affecting traffic.

The fire department said there were no injuries from this fire.

The Milford Fire Department was assisted by the Dickinson County Emergency Management, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Lakes Electric Co-Op, and Lake Park Fire Department.

