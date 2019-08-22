Firefighter, two others accused of starting Nemaha corn crib on fire

NEMAHA, Iowa (KCAU) – A man who had recently joined the Nemaha Fire Department and two others are accused of setting fire to a corn crib.

On August 19 around 1:28 a.m., the Nemaha Fire Department and Sac County Sheriff’s office were dispatched to 2531 180th Street in Nemaha for a structure fire.

The structure was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival of the fire department and Sac County Sheriff’s deputies.

The structure on fire was a corn crib, and Nemaha, Early, and Sac City fire departments responded to the blaze, where they have deemed the fire as suspicious in nature.

The corn crib was a total loss.

On Wednesday, the Sac County Sheriff’s Office said they received information about a new member of the Nemaha Fire Department and was identified as Brent Mack, 25 from Newell. Mack was the first reporting party to the scene of the fire on August 19.

During the investigation, Sac County Sheriff’s officials allege that Mack and two others, Alexander James Lilly, 18, and a 17-year-old female, both of Newell, were driving around the Nemaha area looking for a place to set a fire so Mack could respond and put it out.

The three suspects found the corn crib. Mack and Lilly went to the corn crib and attempted to set several fires before using an accelerant on the main level of the corn crib. Mack then reported the fire and responded to the Nemaha Fire Station where he waited for fellow firefighters to arrive.

Mack and Lilly were arrested and charged with second-degree arson, a class C felony, They were taken to the Sac County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

The unidentified 17-year old female was charged with conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, a class D felony. She was referred to juvenile court authorities and was released to a parent.