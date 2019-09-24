Fired Sioux City Comunity School District teacher appeals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City teacher is appealing her firing after being accused of sending critical letters to district leaders.

Julie Fischer says the Sioux City Community School District’s decision to fire her was in violation of her right to free speech.

The school board said Fischer was terminated because she violated the district’s mandatory cooperation in workplace investigation policy and code of ethics saying her termination was not due to the letters sent to several leaders in the district, including the superintendent.

In March, a judge dismissed the six counts of harassment Fischer faced.

No hearings have been scheduled for the appeal.