YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — The Yankton Fire Department says a fire west of town was sparked by a burn pile that rekindled due to the wind.

Officials say a large fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Yankton Fire Department posted pictures of the fire on Facebook.

Authorities say it was visible from a distance. Lesterville and Tabor Fire departments were called in to help battle the blaze.