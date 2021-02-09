Fire safety most important during winter months

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – In recent weeks, several structure fires in the city displaced dozens of Siouxlanders. Fire professionals say fires are more common during the winter months, which makes it crucial to take precautions to avoid becoming a victim.

According to the Red Cross, home fires have been on the uprise in recent years, increasing by 10%.

Fire officials said that’s also the case here in Siouxland, especially as temperatures drop.

“Nationally, the winter months are the busiest,” said Blake Bruns, a firefighter with the South Sioux City Fire Department.

As residents look to keep warm, fire dangers increase.

“One big thing during the winter months, stoves often gets used to keep warm,” said Bruns.

Bruns said there are a few crucial things to keep in mind during the winter to prevent fires like never use an oven or a stove as a heater, no matter the situation.

“For portable heaters in your home, we want to make sure we use them safely as they are the leading cause of home fires during winter months. Good tips, one is keep a three-foot area around the portable heater and only plug one appliance into one outlet at a time, educate your children on what should be plugged in and where,” Bruns said.

Bruns said smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors should be checked often to ensure they’re working properly.

“Have a safety plan in place or an escape route in place. Always make sure you have a spot outside to meet up and do not go back inside for anything, if anybody’s going inside the fire, it’s going to be trained fire personnel,” Bruns added.