SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Several fire trucks were called to the scene of a fire at a Siouxland business on Monday morning.

Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to Chicago Central & Pacific Railroad on Steuben Street around 2 a.m. where there was a substantial structure fire.

Officials said around 4 a.m. that they were still working to get the fire under control, and at least five trucks could be seen working to put it out.

The investigation is ongoing and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.