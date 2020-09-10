Fire-Rescue crew battle kitchen fire in Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – A kitchen fire caused an estimated $3,000 in damages to a home in Le Mars on Thursday.

According to a release, the Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department and Le Mars Police were called to a home on 321 1st Avenue at 2:53 p.m. Firefighters found a one and a half story home with smoke showing from the front door. Crew members made an interior attack and knocked the fire down quickly in the kitchen. The home was ventilated of smoke and overhaul was performed to make sure the fire was out.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, with the cause most likely from combustibles igniting on a stove in which a burner had been left on. The fire spread from the combustibles to a microwave and cupboard above the stove.

Firefighters were at the scene for about 30 minutes. Occupants of the house were not injured and were out of the house when the fire crew arrived.

It was determined that the occupants could stay at the home after the fire.

