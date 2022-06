Photo of a house fire taken by Jason Takhtadjian

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Heavy smoke is being reported in Sioux City.

Officials were called to the 3000 block of Correctionville Road around 12:53 p.m. for a report of a fire.

Photo Courtesy of Iowa DOT camera

An Iowa DOT camera that looks east from Lewis Boulevard shows heavy smoke lingering around Gordon Drive.

This is an on-going situation. We will update this article with more information as it is learned.