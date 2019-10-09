Fire Prevention Week educates over 1,000 Sioux City students

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Sioux City Fire and Rescue responded to more than 240 residential fires last year and has already responded about 70 fires this year.

The department has visited more than 60 schools around Siouxland this week. They are educating kids on fire safety and how to prevent fires from happening in their homes.

“A little bit scared because I couldn’t really see,” said third-grader Zachary.

Stokes and his classmates are getting a lesson on how to stop drop and roll.

“Metal in the microwave, there were matches and lighters. We want them to give them to parents so that there not playing with them. Curling irons on the bed and space heaters to close and combustibles to close to the fireplace,” said Deputy Fire Marshal Scott Kovarna with Sioux City Fire and Rescue.

The fire department is using smoke trailers and fire trucks to help show Siouxland students kindergarten through third grade how house fires can start.

“They know what to do and what not to do and what can cause fires to eliminate those structure fires that cause damage and possibly a fire death,” said Kovarna.

Students are walking away with a lesson on how to create an escape plan and what to do if a fire does break out in their home.

“Have two ways to get out of the house in case you do have a fire. We want kids to have a meeting place with their family so when they get out, they stay out. Let the firemen know if someone is inside or if there is a pet inside, we will go in and get them,” said Kovarna.

“It’s a great lesson because now we know what to figure out what would start a fire and our classmates had a lot of fun,” said Zachary.

The fire department also wants to remind people in Sioux City, if your home does not have a smoke alarm they will come out and put up two free smoke detectors in your home and make sure they are installed properly. For more information, you can click here.