Fire on I-29 will impact completion date

The Iowa Department of Transportation said while they try to plan for setbacks, no one saw this coming.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It looks like another set-back for the completion of I-29. Wednesday’s fire damaged the Perry Creek Bridge something included in the interstate project.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said while they try to plan for setbacks, no one saw this coming.

On Wednesday afternoon, a culvert under I-29 caught on fire. Firefighters said the source of that fire was a homeless encampment. Thursday afternoon, traffic along I-29, near downtown Sioux City, was still down to one lane in each direction.

“That fire yesterday, it was just, you know crazy,” said Diane Brummond, who lives in Sioux City.

Dakin Schultz with Iowa DOT said the bridge is still being examined to determine the full extent of the damage.

“We know that fire got hot enough that it has caused damage to that bridge. We have made some of that concrete separating from that bridge. That bridge was about a year old or operating for a year,” said Schultz.

What is certain is that repairing the bridge will take time and affect the project’s completion date.

“We were just over a month from really having that mainline part of I-29 open to traffic. And now we do know there is gonna be a delay in that,” said Schultz.

Drivers told KCAU they are fed up with the I-29 construction project and others around Sioux City.

“There is too much of it I know. I mean everywhere you go, there is construction in this town. It is just ridiculous,” said Brummond.

“We have had some interesting situations, and it just seems like this is another one, so we will get through,” said Schultz.

Iowa DOT said as soon as the bridge is done being assessed, they will let just know just how long of a delay we will see for the completion of I-29.