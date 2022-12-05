SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — As Siouxlanders get into the festive spirit, fire officials remind residents to be aware of possible electrical fires.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, each year an average of 770 fires are caused by Christmas lights.

“Our electrical systems are set for certain modes or amps, and so we wanna make sure we’re not overloading that,” said Darcie Kistner, owner of Mitchell Electric.

The best way to prevent Christmas lights from causing fires is by making sure all lights are up to code.

“As you’re putting up lights is check them and make sure that no wires are exposed, that you don’t overload the circuit that’s the other thing that happens. You put too many plugs in a circuit, you’re drawing in a lot of power through that outlet and that outlet is gonna heat up,” said Chief Terry Johnson of the South Sioux City Fire Department.

Before hanging lights outside, Chief Johnson also recommends folks do research on their lights wattage when buying a power extender.

“A lot of strings of lights can be plugged in at one time and into extension cords or into a surge protection plug strip. Those can be dangerous if not used correctly, so you always wanna follow the instructions on the lights themselves,” said Kistner.

When encountering an electrical fire, officials recommend cutting off the electricity to the room before putting out the fire.

“First and foremost a person has to understand that it’s either fight or flight. ‘Do I have a fire extinguisher, can I put it out properly and safely,’ or ‘Do I just need to get out of the house?’ And really getting out of the house and calling 911 if there is a fire is probably you best option if you don’t have a fire extinguisher,” said Johnson.

Chief Johnson also wants Siouxlanders to be aware of space heaters. Never leave one on while sleeping and keep objects three feet away.