SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– The seasons aren’t the only things changing, as Siouxlander’s clocks will fall back this weekend.

While changing the time back an hour around your house, Fire officials also recommend checking your fire and carbon monoxide detector batteries.

South Sioux City Fire Department’s Chief Doug Koopman said making sure your equipment is up to date can save your life.

“Worst case scenario is that a fire breaks out completely undetected and usually in the middle of the night, and you’re not aware of it, and the smoke actually makes you go deeper into sleep, and you won’t be able to exit your home,” said Chief Koopman.

If you don’t have a smoke detector, Chief Koopman recommends folks get their hands on a few and residents can do so by visiting their local fire station.